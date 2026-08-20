Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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SCS - Michigan's avatar
SCS - Michigan
4h

"Authoritarians do not need everyone to support them. They need everyone who opposes them to remain divided." Adam, you defined the Democrats' challenge. Trump doesn't have to get his people in line. He only has to sow division among us Democrats. Sadly, we have historically fallen for his crap. Not This Year! Not in September, October and November -- whenever we are able to vote (especially early!). We will Vote Blue No Matter Who!!! As you concluded: "If enough Americans refuse to give Trump that advantage, we will defeat Trumpism." Amen!

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Grant Speece's avatar
Grant Speece
4h

The Democratic Party is a welcoming party. I left the Republican Party with John Anderson in 1980. I am glad to be a Democrat.

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