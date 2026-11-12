Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
3h

"Forget the fact that Congress is a co-equal branch of government."

That IS the agenda of a neofascist GOP for years now.

By definition, fascism subordinates Congress and the courts to the executive branch of government.

Steve Bannon explained this literally in a WSJ interview in 2025, and GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stated it explicitly in 2025 when he declared publicly that from now on, the GOP would see it as the job of Congress to "codify the executive orders signed by the president into law". That's as anti-democracy and unconstitutional as it can get. It's a 100% breaking of the oath sworn TO the US Constitution.

This IS the ideology at the heart of the GOP today. It's the ideology that is at the heart of Project 2025. It's the ideology spread by "Christian" university professors such as Patrick Deneen. It's the ideology spread by Peter Thiel since at least 2009 - and Thiel bankrolls Vance's career as a venture capitalist and politician. It's also why Thiel, Musk, and Don Jr. wanted to have Vance as VP in the first place, so that, after Trump inevitably ends up turning everyone against him, a more "serious" version of neofascism can take over.

Thankfully, while the GOP drowns in fascism and white supremacy idiocy, the people of Mississippi just elected the first Black Senator in a shamefully long time.

The tide IS turning, and all those who demonstrably broke the law will get a fair trial AND will be put behind bars, where they belong!

That should start with Todd Blanche and his many crimes.

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Nancy Burgland's avatar
Nancy Burgland
3h

It is difficult to choose. The corruption and lawlessness is so rampant. I will choose the trump/Epstein files. The women abused deserve closure!

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