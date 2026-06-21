Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Alex Amonette's avatar
Alex Amonette
17m

Your dad had a heart cared about people...that explains a lot. I respect you a lot, Adam, and thank you for speaking regularly with all of us. Happy Father's Day and to you and your family, I will work hard every day to make protect our democracy, make it stronger, better, more inclusive, and stop poverty once and for all so no one has to go to a food bank!

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EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
11m

"After decades of troubling increases, the percentage of American children growing up in father-absent homes has been falling steadily since around 2010."

I don't think that's a coincidence. This comes barely two years after:

- President Obama role-modeled a very new form of fatherhood and being a husband, and he was wildly popular. His "strength through kindness" continues to make him one of the most popular presidents alive.

- Democrats passed major bills that would finally make tangible progress toward STOPPING the horrible American habit of letting the poor, hungry and sick depend on the random charity of a few wealthy individuals who then feel superior to the rest of the world; instead, they installed, what all modern Western democracies have, namely real LEGISLATIVE protection against the bad circumstances that people can be born or fall into.

At that exact same moment, the GOP was massively spreading fake news and lying 24/7 in order to increase cynicism in the US and make people hate the Obamas - including because they are black. And it was trying to destroy "Obamacare" (knowing perfectly well that this was a compromise and actually Romneycare) and with death people's chances to survive.

Trump didn't invent anything. The GOP built it all out before he even thought of running for office again.

That being said... Happy Father's Day!

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