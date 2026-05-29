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The premise is deceptively simple: Joe Bauers, the most average man in America, gets frozen in a military experiment and wakes up 500 years in the future. Humanity, having out-bred intelligence for generations, has devolved into a civilization of breathtaking stupidity. Crops are dying because agribusiness replaced irrigation water with a sports drink called Brawndo: The Thirst Mutilator — because “it’s got electrolytes.” No one can explain what electrolytes are, only that Brawndo has them, and Brawndo is good, so shut up.

The President of the United States is Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho — a former pro wrestler and porn star turned head of state, who opens his State of the Union address by firing a machine gun into the air from a stage surrounded by pyrotechnics, monster trucks, and screaming fans. He communicates in slogans. He doesn’t know how to fix anything. But he’s entertaining, and in the world of Idiocracy, that’s the whole job.

Joe, now the smartest man alive by default, is appointed Secretary of the Interior and given one week to fix the economy, the dust bowls, and the dying crops — or be thrown into a demolition derby death match called “Monday Night Rehabilitation.”

It’s a comedy. Mostly.

Enter: The Real-Life Camacho

When Idiocracy was released, it felt like a warning. By 2016, it felt like a prophecy. By now, it feels like a documentary with a ten-year delay.

Consider the parallels. President Camacho is a pro wrestler turned entertainer turned head of state. Donald Trump is a pro wrestler — legitimately, having appeared in WWE events and been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — turned reality TV star turned President of the United States. Both men built their brands on spectacle, dominance, and the performance of strength to adoring crowds. Neither was elected because of policy expertise. Both were elected because they were watchable.

The differences are largely cosmetic. Camacho is fictional.

The Parade, the Finger, and “Quiet, Piggy”

In Idiocracy, President Camacho rides through the streets of Washington on a motorcycle, flanked by adoring masses, and flips the crowd the bird — a gesture that is received not with horror, but with thunderous applause. To his people, it reads as authentic. He’s one of them. He doesn’t play by the rules. He’s real.

You don’t have to squint hard to see the echo. In November 2025, aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump turned to a female reporter who had asked him a question he didn’t want to answer and told her: “Quiet, quiet, piggy.” The remark — casual, contemptuous, aimed at a woman doing her job — was received by his base not as a disqualifying moment but as another proof of authenticity. He says what he thinks. He doesn’t pretend.

The gesture and the epithet are different in form, identical in function: dominance performance for a crowd that has been trained to read cruelty as strength.

The White House Gets a Makeover

The future Washington D.C. in Idiocracy looks like the Vegas Strip was dropped inside a demolition yard — garish, gold-trimmed, maximalist, empire-coded.

The real White House, under its current occupant, is trending in a strikingly similar direction. Trump’s ongoing renovation project calls for a $1 Billion State Ballroom to replace the East Wing, featuring gilded Corinthian columns, coffered ceilings with gold inlays, crystal chandeliers, gold floor lamps, and checkered marble floors. The Oval Office has already been bedecked in gilded frames and golden details. The architect of record, McCrery Architects, specializes in classical design — which in this context means less Lincoln Memorial and more Roman imperial court.

The people’s house, retrofitted to look like a monument to one man. Camacho would recognize it immediately. And of course, the UFC fight.

The 250th Birthday Party Nobody Wants to Play

The single most Idiocracy moment of this particular season may be the slow-motion unraveling of the Great American State Fair — the White House-backed extravaganza planned for the National Mall from June 25 to July 10 to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

The event, organized under the White House initiative “Freedom 250,” was initially billed to artists as a nonpartisan celebration of the nation. Then the lineup was announced. Then artists started reading the press coverage. Then the exodus began.

Morris Day and The Time pulled out. Young MC pulled out, saying he was “never told about any political involvement.” Rapper-turned-country-artist Jodie Rocco of Milli Vanilli backed out. Country star Martina McBride posted on X that she had believed the event was nonpartisan and dropped out the moment she learned otherwise. The Commodores withdrew. Bret Michaels, frontman of Poison, dropped out.

Who stayed? Vanilla Ice, who is contractually obligated to perform on June 26 and, per his management, will honor that contract.

The optics are almost too perfect. A celebration of America that most of America’s entertainers — the very people who were supposed to make it feel festive — want no part of. What was sold as a national birthday party has been understood, correctly, as a campaign rally with better fireworks.

In Idiocracy, the president throws a party and everyone shows up because they have no choice and no context. In America 2026, the entertainers have a choice, and they’re using it.

A Star Burns Bright Before It Implodes

There’s a phenomenon in astrophysics that most people know intuitively even if they’ve never studied it: a dying star doesn’t go quietly. In its final phase, it expands — burning hotter, brighter, and more dramatically than at any point in its life. It becomes a red giant, luminous beyond reason, consuming everything within reach. And then, with a violence proportional to its brilliance, it collapses.

MAGA, at this moment, is burning very bright.

The big beautiful ballroom. The gilded columns. The 250th birthday spectacular on the National Mall. The motorcades. The slogans. The performance of power, non-stop, unyielding. It looks, from a certain angle, like an empire at its peak.

But the numbers tell a different story. As of May 2026, 31 percent of Americans approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job. Sixty-four percent disapprove. His net approval rating — positive minus negative — sits at -34, compared to -6 just fourteen months ago. Just 29 percent approve of his handling of the economy. These are not the numbers of a movement at high tide. These are the numbers of a star in its final expansion.

And in November 2026, Americans go back to the polls. Democrats need to flip three seats to reclaim the House. Generic congressional ballot polling shows Democratic leads ranging from 4 to 13 points. The historical pattern — the president’s party almost always loses ground in midterms — has not been suspended.

The sequels to Idiocracy were never made, perhaps because the movie ends on a cautiously hopeful note: Joe becomes president, introduces water to the crops, and slowly, painfully, things begin to get better. Intelligence, it turns out, is not entirely extinct. It just had to wait for the right moment.

That moment may be coming.

The star burns bright and big — spectacular, impossible to ignore — right before it implodes. What comes after a supernova is not darkness. It’s a new beginning. The fuel is running out, the approval ratings are cratering, the entertainers are walking away, and November is on the calendar.

Idiocracy was a warning. The warning was ignored. But the ending — the part where someone finally waters the crops — that part is still being written.

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