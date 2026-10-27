Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Charles Rizzo's avatar
Charles Rizzo
2h

Get rid of Citizens United, what a scam! Raise the limits of the number of Supreme Court judges ASAP. Fight fire with Fire! This ruling was the bane of freedom!

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
2h

You bet we do! If Dems take over both Houses, I hope there are massive investigations and indictments into what this trillionaire and every Congressional Representative has done to control our elections. Enough is enough.

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