Rudy Giuliani posted photos of himself receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on X. What the photography really shows is the degradation of actual honor.

Yesterday, Donald Trump cheapened our nation’s highest civilian honor. And they didn’t even let the press inside.

The White House press corps was not allowed to cover the President awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to his former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. We can only imagine the conversation that took place as Donald Trump stood in the Oval Office and placed it around Giuliani’s neck.

Perhaps keeping the press out was for the best.

Because the Medal of Freedom is meant to mark an extraordinary contribution to the nation. It weighs an entire record, a lifetime of service. And giving it to someone who openly undermined our free and fair elections makes a mockery of the real heroes who came before him.

Election Denial is Un-American

Let me start this as fairly as I can. Giuliani successfully prosecuted the Mafia, and as Mayor he led New York admirably after September 11th. Those things mattered to a lot of people. But his actions in the Trump era permanently blemished the record he built in New York City.

Few tried harder than Giuliani to mainstream the dangerous conspiracy theories and the un-democratic instincts of the election denial crowd.

A senior Trump campaign adviser told the January 6th Committee that on election night in 2020, Giuliani pushed the president to declare victory before the votes were counted, even as the campaign’s own advisers urged patience. (The same adviser added that Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” though Giuliani has denied it).

Trump then put him in charge of the legal fight, and Giuliani carried the claim of a stolen election to every courtroom, camera and microphone he could find. The lie he was building grew for two months and arrived on January 6th, shattering windows at the Capitol while rioters built a gallows on the lawn. Standing on the Ellipse hours before the mob started marching, he told the crowd, “Let’s have trial by combat,” which later he said was a Game of Thrones reference.

Even after the carnage, he carried the torch for Trump in an effort to keep the Big Lie alive, deliberately undermining our democratic process to make it easier for Trump to win back power.

Giuliani’s Lies Cost Him Dearly

Giuliani’s downfall wasn’t consigned to the court of public opinion. It played out in courtrooms and he lost everything in the process.

A New York court disbarred him in 2024 after finding he repeatedly made false statements about the election. A federal jury ordered him to pay $148 million for the lies he spread about two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who said his lies brought death threats that made them fear for their lives.

Giuliani faced criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona and was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the special counsel’s case against Trump. Trump pardoned him last November.

This is not the resume of a hero. Because that’s not what matters to Donald Trump.

Giuliani is the latest unworthy candidate to receive exaltation from Trump world. For Trump, the character of a person doesn’t matter, only their loyalty to him does.

Trump is constantly rewarding the people willing to debase themselves for him or help make him more money. The medal has become a kind of trophy Trump can dole out to loyalists. Many of the people he’s given this medal to are allies, donors or fawning media personalities.

In his first term, the medal went to Miriam Adelson, a major campaign contributor, to talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, and to loyal members of Congress including the incoming Minority Leader, Jim Jordan. Giving it to his former personal lawyer is a logical next step but it doesn’t make it any harder to stomach.

Like everything Trump touches, he has cheapened this award and the many contributions of its past recipients.

This Medal is for American Heroes

Before Trump, this award meant something. Presidents understood the importance of recognizing the legacies of great Americans—to inspire others to reach higher.

Reagan gave it to Jackie Robinson for breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

George H.W. Bush gave it to author Elie Wiesel, who survived the Holocaust and spent his life keeping watch against hatred.

Bill Clinton gave it to the Republican he ran against, Bob Dole, the senator and war hero who was gravely wounded in Italy during World War II.

George W. Bush gave it to Mr. Fred Rogers, who spent decades on PBS telling children they belonged in their neighborhood the same as anybody else.

Barack Obama gave it to John Glenn, a Marine combat pilot who became the first American to orbit the Earth.

There are many worthy examples Trump could choose from but he’s incapable of recognizing greatness in others unless it serves him. That’s why he’ll never understand what it means to be a great American.

What does heroism look like to me? It’s the school bus driver who knows every kid’s name, the nurse who stays past her shift in an emergency, the neighbor who shows up with dinner after a birth or a death. It’s the poll worker who keeps counting long after the polls closed. It’s mothers and fathers and grandparents who love and cherish their children. Most of them will never step foot in the Oval Office. They won’t get a ceremony and they wouldn’t want one.

But today, I’m thinking about Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. They were election workers, which is a true public service, and because of Rudy Giuliani, strangers threatened their lives. I’m thinking about the police officers who held the line at the Capitol and went home bruised and traumatized. I’m thinking about United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who never made it home.

Tomorrow, many families across the country will go around the table and say what they’re thankful for. Think about the person in your life who has earned a medal, then tell them. Because no matter what happens in the White House, we still get to choose who we recognize in our own lives.

—Adam

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