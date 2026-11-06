Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Lisa Humphreys's avatar
Lisa Humphreys
6h

So thankful for you and your wife and everything you risked and everything you suffered. We see you, and we appreciate you. You may have lost some friends but you gained a lot more new ones. As you said, breathe!! And let’s get back to it. 👍🏻

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Jim Coddington III, LCSW's avatar
Jim Coddington III, LCSW
6h

David Sirota frequently asks his guests the three things they would do. Here are three things I'd do. Dismantle ICE, release the Epstein files, and the following. Several Democrats and progressive organizations have compiled separate tax reform proposals. I envision having these proposals consolidated into one bill that will benefit the vast majority of Americans. This consolidated bill, "True Tax Reform 2027: The Sequel," will be drafted over the next few weeks and introduced to Congress in early January. Please share with your Democratic representatives, others, and restack.

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