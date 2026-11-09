Last week, American voters fired the Republican Congress. But here’s the catch: the people voters just rejected still control Congress until January 3. And those final eight weeks could be some of the most consequential—and chaotic—we’ve seen in a long time. I know something about being a lame duck. I was one in 2022, and I can tell you firsthand that something changes when you’re no longer worried about reelection, a primary challenge, or an angry president attacking you on social media. Suddenly, you have the freedom to do what you actually believe is right. Now, dozens of Republicans are returning to Washington after losing their seats, retiring, or watching their party get crushed at the ballot box. Many are angry. Many blame Donald Trump. And for the first time, some of them may realize they have absolutely nothing left to fear from him.

In this video, I break down four major battles to watch as Congress returns: a potential impeachment vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Iran war, the fight between Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan for Republican leadership, a December 11 government funding deadline that could trigger another shutdown, and a last-minute Republican scramble to push through judges, nominees, and controversial legislation before Democrats take control. Each fight will tell us something important about where the Republican Party is headed, how much power Trump still has, and whether the members who spent years falling in line will finally find the courage to stand up.

Here’s the bigger question: When politicians no longer have to fear losing their jobs, will they finally start doing their jobs? Or will they spend their final weeks giving Donald Trump everything he wants, even after voters delivered a clear rejection of his agenda?

Watch my full breakdown below, and tell me in the comments which of these four battles you think will matter most.

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