Last week, American voters fired the Republican Congress. But here’s the catch: the people voters just rejected still control Congress until January 3. And those final eight weeks could be some of the most consequential—and chaotic—we’ve seen in a long time. I know something about being a lame duck. I was one in 2022, and I can tell you firsthand that something changes when you’re no longer worried about reelection, a primary challenge, or an angry president attacking you on social media. Suddenly, you have the freedom to do what you actually believe is right. Now, dozens of Republicans are returning to Washington after losing their seats, retiring, or watching their party get crushed at the ballot box. Many are angry. Many blame Donald Trump. And for the first time, some of them may realize they have absolutely nothing left to fear from him.
The election is over. The consequences are just beginning, and so is the battle for offense. 2028 here we come! Join the team, fight the fight, and get the inside scoop! Become a free or paid subscriber.
In this video, I break down four major battles to watch as Congress returns: a potential impeachment vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Iran war, the fight between Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan for Republican leadership, a December 11 government funding deadline that could trigger another shutdown, and a last-minute Republican scramble to push through judges, nominees, and controversial legislation before Democrats take control. Each fight will tell us something important about where the Republican Party is headed, how much power Trump still has, and whether the members who spent years falling in line will finally find the courage to stand up.
Here’s the bigger question: When politicians no longer have to fear losing their jobs, will they finally start doing their jobs? Or will they spend their final weeks giving Donald Trump everything he wants, even after voters delivered a clear rejection of his agenda?
Watch my full breakdown below, and tell me in the comments which of these four battles you think will matter most.
I think Hegseth's impeachment will be an action that may immediately be considered a 'safe place' for Repubs to be loud and point blaming fingers. That process may reveal those who are ready to trash the room before leaving, or to 'be brave' and get in Trump's face. Trump won't care, for various reasons, but mostly he just doesn't care -- he's just scraping the last bits out of the coconut.
We'll see within a very short time -- keep telling us what you think!!! 🤓🤔
Jordan, no ability to put forth a thought that hasn’t been molded by Trump. Will Scaliase forget he’s been acting as a Trump sucker fish??? Are either of them willing to stand up to Trump’s henchman, Steven Miller? Are either of them willing and strong enough to convince Trump that the inhumane acts perpetrated by Steve Miller’s policies for ICE resulting in arrest quotas, not removing the convicted felon criminals who snuck across the border is just one of many factors that resulted in the Republican midterm losses? Do either of them have the personal ethics and fortitude to stand up for The Constitution, American values and American democracy. From following publicized committee hearings on which Jordan serves, I have zero belief he will uphold his sworn commitment to stand for and protect the Constitution of these United States. Oh what a tangled web…
Next question, do you see any route to hold Miller accountable on a state level for his actions? Trump will only pardon him when he’s convicted in federal court.
I’m no longer hopeless. I’m just not willing to let two more years of American destruction happen. America sure needs you..