Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Maria DMarco's avatar
Maria DMarco
1h

I think Hegseth's impeachment will be an action that may immediately be considered a 'safe place' for Repubs to be loud and point blaming fingers. That process may reveal those who are ready to trash the room before leaving, or to 'be brave' and get in Trump's face. Trump won't care, for various reasons, but mostly he just doesn't care -- he's just scraping the last bits out of the coconut.

We'll see within a very short time -- keep telling us what you think!!! 🤓🤔

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MaryMargaret Judy✨'s avatar
MaryMargaret Judy✨
44m

Jordan, no ability to put forth a thought that hasn’t been molded by Trump. Will Scaliase forget he’s been acting as a Trump sucker fish??? Are either of them willing to stand up to Trump’s henchman, Steven Miller? Are either of them willing and strong enough to convince Trump that the inhumane acts perpetrated by Steve Miller’s policies for ICE resulting in arrest quotas, not removing the convicted felon criminals who snuck across the border is just one of many factors that resulted in the Republican midterm losses? Do either of them have the personal ethics and fortitude to stand up for The Constitution, American values and American democracy. From following publicized committee hearings on which Jordan serves, I have zero belief he will uphold his sworn commitment to stand for and protect the Constitution of these United States. Oh what a tangled web…

Next question, do you see any route to hold Miller accountable on a state level for his actions? Trump will only pardon him when he’s convicted in federal court.

I’m no longer hopeless. I’m just not willing to let two more years of American destruction happen. America sure needs you..

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