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Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene announced yesterday that they are leaving the Republican Party. The coverage will almost certainly treat this as a story about a party coming apart, about cracks in the MAGA coalition, about dissent and fracture and the inevitable entropy of political movements. That framing is understandable and almost entirely wrong.

Tucker and MTG are not leaving the Republican Party because it failed them. They are leaving because they won the debate. The party became, over the course of a decade, almost exactly what they wanted it to be. It absorbed their grievances, adopted their language, and made their worldview the official ideology of one of the two major parties in the United States. They won. And winning, it turns out, is a problem for people whose identity is built on fighting.

I want to be clear about what I mean, because it matters for understanding something deeper about the political moment we are in. There are two kinds of people in any insurgent political movement. There are the people who want to change the system because they believe the changes will produce better outcomes. And then there are the people for whom the insurgency is the point. The fighting is the identity. The enemy is the product.

Tucker Carlson has made more money, reached more people, and accumulated more cultural influence than almost any other figure in American media over the past decade. He did it by being permanently at war; with the mainstream media, with the left, with the Republican establishment, with the intelligence community, with whoever represented the acceptable enemy of the moment. The through-line across every position he has ever taken is not an ideology. It is opposition. When the opposition wins, Tucker needs a new thing to oppose. The Republican Party, now fully captured by the movement he helped build, is the new establishment. So he leaves it.

MTG is a simpler version of the same story. She came to Congress not to legislate but to perform. She understood before most of her colleagues that the institution was a stage and that the audience was not in the chamber but watching on their phones. She filed impeachment articles on her first day. She harassed colleagues in hallways. She said things designed to be repeated and condemned, because condemnation from the right people is the currency her political brand runs on. Governing (you know, the actual work of passing bills, building coalitions, managing the machinery of the state) has never been her goal and never will be. The Republican Party is now the governing party. That makes it, by definition, the enemy.

The person who understood this most clearly, long before either of them did, is Donald Trump. Trump has controlled the executive branch, bent the legislative branch to his will, reshaped the judiciary, and occupied the most powerful office in the history of the world. And he still talks about draining the swamp. He is the swamp. He built the swamp. Every cabinet secretary, every political appointee, every federal prosecutor doing his bidding is his swamp. And yet the language of the insurgent outsider, the lone fighter against a corrupt system, never goes away. Because without that language, the movement has to answer for what it has actually done with power. The machine keeps running because the enemy never disappears. You just find new ones.

This is not a sustainable politics, but it is a remarkably durable one. The grievance model does not require results. It does not require policy victories or improved conditions or evidence that the movement’s prescriptions are working. It requires only the continuous identification of enemies. And new enemies are easy, because in a complex society there is always someone to blame. The “genius” of it, and I use that word without admiration, is that winning actually strengthens it. Every victory can be reframed as incomplete, as stolen, as proof that the real enemy is still out there. The MAGA movement controls the White House, the Supreme Court, and both houses of Congress, and its most prominent media figures are still describing themselves as resistance fighters.

And I know something of suddenly being out step with your party. I walked away from my place in the Republican Party. I want to be honest about how different that departure was from this one. I let the party careen away from me and the principles I believed in because staying in the party’s good graces required a form of silence I was not willing to perform. I was not looking for a new enemy. I was trying, imperfectly and at real cost, to say what I actually believed.

Tucker and MTG are leaving to find a bigger stage. The Republican Party is no longer radical enough for the audience they are competing for. And more importantly, it is no longer oppositional enough to generate the conflict that drives their businesses. They need an establishment to fight. Their Republican Party has become one. So they go in search of a new one, taking their audiences with them, and the cycle begins again.

The question worth asking is what it means for the country that figures like this have become its most influential political communicators. A politics organized around permanent opposition cannot build anything. It can only tear things down and declare the tearing a victory. We have seen what that produces. And the people most responsible for producing it have now decided that even the ruins are not radical enough for their purposes.

They did not leave because they lost. They left because people who need an enemy can never afford to win.

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