Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
4h

Let's be clear: deciding to NOT defend the American people against inimical Chinese cyberattacks comes right after the GOP in 2025 already decided to stop defending the American people against Russian cyberattacks, and dismantled that task force too.

All the unnecessary wars already proved that Democrats are SO much more competent and care so much more, when it comes to issues of defense and the military.

But this time, a neofascist GOP is literally handing over the US' security to Russia and China on a platter.

That's not being "weak" on defense. It's deliberately BETRAYING the American people.

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1 reply by Adam Kinzinger
Aspenwood's avatar
Aspenwood
4hEdited

DT has done this over and over - gutting the very agencies that have saved his butt and are safeguarding the nation. DT votes by mail, uses security to evade the assassins' bullets, throws our leadership-gutted military around like they're the food he throws on the White House walls, eats food that used to be protected for us by federal watchdogs and for him still is, etc. Thank you for alerting us to yet another to add to the list. VOTE! Protect, Encourage, Expand

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