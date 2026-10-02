Hey everyone, I have to talk to you about something serious. The Trump Administration is coming after me, threatening me with a new investigation to try to silence me.

Wednesday, a Politico reporter frantically reached out to me about an impending investigation into me by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). I had heard nothing from anyone in the U.S. government about this and was surprised by the news, to say the least.

“Anonymous sources” told the reporter about the investigation, and I shared everything I knew about the situation with them. Because the Trump Administration is clearly trying to intimidate me, but I have nothing to hide.

The CFTC, working with betting platform Kalshi, is supposedly looking into bets I made as a private citizen in 2024 on politics.

The amount I wagered on the issues in question? Less than $700 across two bets.

That’s right, the U.S. government is coming after me for betting a few hundred dollars as a private citizen while Donald Trump rakes in billions of dollars from corrupt cryptocurrency schemes and stock trades while in office.

The hypocrisy is staggering, but not surprising coming from the most corrupt government in American history.

There’s more to the story, but I need to be clear about one thing right now: I will not be silenced.

And if you believe government shouldn’t be used to target political enemies, becoming a paid subscriber to my Substack is the best way to support this work. Please subscribe today to stand with me in this fight.

Why make those bets at all? Like many of you, I am a political junkie who likes to watch the daily news cycles. In my mind, me making hobbyist bets on politics was like a former athlete betting on their old sport for fun.

But what the Trump Administration is now doing is clearly an effort to tarnish my reputation by leaking anonymously to the press. The CFTC and Kalshi have both declined to comment on the record or give me any information.

Obviously, there will be more to the story soon. But I can only say so much until I have all of the details. I will keep you all updated with as much information as I possibly can as this plays out.

Here’s the bottom line: I did nothing wrong. They know it. The press knows it.

And I’ve already lost everything for telling the truth about Donald Trump. I’m not about to back down now.

Thank you for your support and for standing with me every day, but especially today.

And please, if you’re able, consider supporting my independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

Onward, together.

—Adam