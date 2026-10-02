Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Concerned Citizen
2h

There is no end to the vile viciousness of this regime! Keep the faith, Adam!

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Jane Siegel's avatar
Jane Siegel
2h

It was only a matter of time before they could find something to hold against you. We admire your dedication to the truth and value your reports. You have a large base of support. Good luck.

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