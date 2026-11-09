Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Cheryll Woods-Flowers's avatar
Cheryll Woods-Flowers
7h

We've always known who he his...he is just admitting it and reminding us.

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R D Noisemaker's avatar
R D Noisemaker
7hEdited

I look forward to the day when this collection of loathsome and putrescent organisms can be expunged from our day-to-day lives, remembered only as an eradicated scourge, like smallpox. That would be their most effective punishment.

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