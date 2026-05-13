Hey everyone! Today Im inviting (Foreign Office by M.Weiss) Michael Weiss to come on a live and discuss Iran, Ukraine, and a few other things. Be sure to tune in, you should get an email when I start it.

Otherwise, the news will be out later today as usual.

While I have your attention, be sure to grab my new children’s book “That’s What Heroes Do”

AND

Be among the first to check out the new products at Wear Them Out Products! My co-founder Erik has designed some new cool stuff (he’s the brains), and I will be putting out a post highlighting some of it, but for now take a look! Wear Them Out Products LLC

Catch ya in an hour!

Adam

Share