Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Gregg's avatar
Gregg
4h

did not receive an email before program began…also video locking up…

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Pamela W's avatar
Pamela W
3h

Did not receive email for the video. I am in California. You only mentioned Central Time. Can you broadcast to PDT?

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