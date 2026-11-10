Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Daryn Henry's avatar
Daryn Henry
5h

This is wisdom, GOP folks, listen to it!

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12 replies
Karen BK's avatar
Karen BK
5h

So they chose between sleazy Scalise & mad dog Jordan? Have they learned nothing from these elections?? I guess not.

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