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Fifteen minutes.

That’s how much time passed between the moment somebody dumped more than $500 million in crude oil futures and the moment the President of the United States posted on Truth Social that he was pausing military strikes on Iran. Fifteen minutes. You’d need to be very lucky, or very well-informed, to make that trade. And you’d have to be naïve to think it was luck.

I’ve spent a lot of time in my life around people whose job is to keep secrets, defend them, and — when necessary — die for them. The idea that the movements of a president, the timing of a strike, the decision to call off a war, could be rented out to the highest bidder is not a financial story. It’s a betrayal story. And the evidence keeps piling up.

Let me walk you through what we know, because I don’t think people outside of finance Twitter appreciate how brazen this has gotten.

On April 2, 2025, Donald Trump announced what he called “Liberation Day” tariffs. The market response was immediate and catastrophic. U.S. investors lost $3.1 trillion in a single day. Over the following week, roughly $11 trillion in market value evaporated — an event the history books will record alongside 2008 and 1987. Retirements vanished. College funds evaporated. Small businesses watched their credit lines tighten overnight.

One week later, on April 9, with portfolios still bleeding out, Trump posted the words “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!” on Truth Social and signed it “DJT” — which, by a happy coincidence, is also the ticker symbol for his own company. A few hours after that post, he announced a 90-day pause on most of the tariffs. The S&P 500 rocketed more than 9% in an afternoon, one of the largest single-day gains on record. Trump Media closed up nearly 23%. The President’s personal stake in Trump Media, now held in a trust controlled by his oldest son, gained something on the order of $415 million on a single day.

That’s one day. One post. A half-billion-dollar swing in the family fortune.

At the same moment, on the crypto derivatives exchange Hyperliquid, a single trader closed out a massive short position on Bitcoin and Ethereum opened in the hours before Trump’s tariff escalation — a perfectly timed bet that cleared roughly $160 million in profit. The last piece of that trade was placed about one minute before Trump hit “post.” One minute. Think about that timing. Think about how you would have to know — not guess, know — what the most powerful man in the world was about to say.

Fast-forward to 2026. In March, more than half a billion dollars flowed into crude oil futures in the fifteen minutes before Trump announced a de-escalation with Iran. On Polymarket — a prediction platform where Donald Trump Jr. is an investor and advisor — a small cluster of freshly-created accounts placed uncannily precise bets about whether the United States would reach a ceasefire with Iran and about whether Trump would strike Iranian energy infrastructure. Those accounts walked away with hundreds of thousands of dollars, in some cases closing their positions minutes before public announcements hit the wires. On a second major prediction-market platform, where a senior Trump family member also holds an advisory role, similar suspicious patterns emerged around the same events.

It got so bad that the White House Management Office had to send a staff-wide email reminding White House employees not to trade on nonpublic information. Read that sentence again. The White House felt compelled to put it in writing to its own staff: please do not commit securities fraud. That email is not a policy clarification. That email is an admission.

Here is what you are being told by the President’s defenders: nobody has been charged. Legal experts say the “great time to buy” post was public, so technically anyone could have acted on it. No harm, no foul. Markets are messy. These are sophisticated investors playing a sophisticated game.

I want to be very direct with you. That framing is a lie, and it survives only because most Americans don’t have time to chase down the details.

First, the “it was public” defense only works for Trump’s own tweet. It does nothing to explain the oil bets placed before an unannounced diplomatic decision. It does nothing to explain a crypto whale shorting the market minutes before a tariff bombshell. It does nothing to explain a string of anonymous accounts on prediction markets that seem to know, in advance, what the Commander-in-Chief is going to do — not just that he’ll do something, but what, when, and how. Somebody knew. Somebody told them. Or somebody is them. Those are the only three options, and not one of them is innocent.

Second, the idea that these trades are “victimless” because the counterparties are hedge funds and market makers is one of the most dishonest talking points in American life. Who is really on the other side of those trades? Pension funds. 401(k)s. IRAs. Target-date retirement funds. Index funds owned by teachers, firefighters, nurses, veterans, factory workers, and small-business owners. When a market maker gets run over by insiders, the market maker doesn’t eat that loss out of the CEO’s bonus. They widen spreads. They pass the cost down the chain. And the last person at the end of that chain is a 63-year-old in Peoria trying to figure out whether she can afford to retire next year.

The numbers are not abstract. CalPERS — the retirement fund for California’s public employees — lost roughly $15 billion in two days after the April 2 tariff announcement. Those weren’t theoretical dollars. Those were police officers’ pensions. Teachers’ pensions. Nurses’ pensions. When twenty-five top state and local pension funds collectively lost $169 billion in under a week, those were people’s retirements. I’ve had retirees tell me they watched twenty years of careful saving blink away in a morning. And while they were watching, somebody on the other side of the country was opening a new yacht listing in their browser.

When $11 trillion in market value evaporates and a handful of anonymous traders mysteriously end the week hundreds of millions of dollars richer, the math is not complicated. That money came from somewhere. It came from us.

Third, we need to stop pretending we don’t know where the arrow is pointing. The pattern is consistent, it’s one-directional, and it reads like a screenplay. Surges of suspicious trading show up right before presidential actions that only the President and his closest circle could know were coming. The President’s own family holds financial interests in multiple prediction markets at the center of these scandals. The President’s own company — his name on the ticker — swings wildly on his own posts, posts he makes at moments of his own choosing, using words he personally selects. When every coincidence cuts in the same direction, it stops being a coincidence. It starts being a scheme. And you don’t need to be a prosecutor to see it.

I spent twelve years in Congress and twenty two years in uniform. I have watched people go to federal prison — rightly — for far less than what is sitting in plain sight in front of the country right now. Martha Stewart went to prison over a $45,000 trade. Raj Rajaratnam got eleven years for a hedge-fund insider ring. Congressmen have been indicted, tried, and convicted over stock tips that look like amateur hour next to what we are now watching in real time. If a backbench member of the House had made a single one of these Iran oil trades, the Department of Justice would have indicted him by lunch and had him in handcuffs by dinner (if he was a Democrat that is,). When the President’s friends make the same trades — at a thousand times the size — we are told it’s just markets being markets. That is not the rule of law. That is a two-tier system, and a republic cannot survive one.

Here is what needs to happen, and it needs to happen now.

The SEC has the authority to subpoena trading records on U.S. exchanges. They should use it. The CFTC has the authority to investigate regulated prediction-market platforms and to demand account-level data. They should use it. The Department of Justice has the authority to open a criminal probe into whether material nonpublic information is being passed from inside the White House to people who are then trading on it. They should use it — and they should do it publicly, so the American people can see their institutions still function. Every state Attorney General with jurisdiction over a pension fund that got torched in these episodes should be filing civil actions to recover what was taken from their beneficiaries. Every inspector general inside the federal government who still has a spine should be asking, today, who in their agency had foreknowledge of these announcements and what communications they had in the hours before. And Democrats need to make it clear, do it now, or we will do it when we have the power to.

Congress — yes, including Republicans, if any are left who remember what the word “conservative” used to mean — needs to pass a hard, bright-line statute that treats trading on advance knowledge of presidential action as the federal crime it plainly is. No loopholes for “public social media posts.” No exemptions for family members. No sweetheart deals for donors. And while we’re at it, a ban on sitting presidents, vice presidents, cabinet secretaries, and their immediate families holding positions or interests in securities or derivatives tied to policy they personally influence. This is not a radical proposal. It is common sense that used to be assumed.

I’ll close with this. If your response to what I’ve laid out is, “yeah, but the other side does it too” — stop. That instinct is how we got here. Corruption is not a partisan grievance. It is a cancer. It does not care which party you vote for. It does not care whose flag is on your bumper sticker. It does not care whose name is on the ballot in November. When the Oval Office is being used as a stock tip line, the country every one of us swore an oath to is being robbed in broad daylight, and the people doing the robbing are laughing at us for being polite about it.

Investigate it. Prosecute it. Stop it.

Because the people on the other side of those trades aren’t villains in a movie. They’re your mom’s pension. They’re your kid’s college fund. They’re the sergeant who came home from Afghanistan and is trying to put a down payment on a house. They’re you.

And they deserve a country that fights back.

The only way to stop this, is to expose this. Please shart this post for others to see. Share

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