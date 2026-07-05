Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
5h

Thanks Adam, we need that speech today and every day.

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LV Jan's avatar
LV Jan
5h

I just heard someone say that you can move to France, but you’ll never be French. You can move to Japan, but you’ll never be Japanese. But, you can move to the USA and become an American. That’s our real achievement.

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