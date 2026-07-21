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A missile strike does not end when the fire goes out. The pressure from the blast moves through doors, walls and the spaces body armor cannot protect. A service member may get back on his feet, answer a medic’s questions and return to work. On a Pentagon spreadsheet, that can look reassuring. In the body, it may mean headaches, vertigo, trouble sleeping or memory problems that persist long after the uniform comes off. The military’s own medical experts warn that blast exposure can produce symptoms that are delayed, difficult to detect and potentially life-altering.

That distance—between what an injury looks like in a report and what it feels like to the person carrying it—is where the Trump administration has chosen to hide much of the cost of its war with Iran.

Roughly 430 American service members have been injured since the war began on February 28. But in the week before an Iranian attack killed Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, and 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, at a base in Jordan, Iran struck American forces in the country three other times. Those attacks injured dozens of troops and damaged several helicopters. The Pentagon didn’t disclose the attacks or the casualties. It had periodically released an overall injury count earlier in the war, then stopped updating it. Its last major public briefing on the conflict was in early May.

Officials have offered a defense that deserves to be taken seriously. Releasing immediate details about where missiles landed, which equipment they damaged and how many people were hurt could help Iran improve its targeting. Commanders sometimes must withhold facts to protect forces who remain in danger.

But secrecy has to be narrow, temporary and connected to a military purpose. It cannot become a blanket draped over the progress of a war. Iran already knows which bases it attacked. It has surveillance, intelligence and its own damage assessments. The people kept in the dark are Americans.

That distinction matters because the country is being asked to support an expanding war while being denied the most basic measure of its human cost. At least 17 American service members have been killed since the war began. Hundreds have been injured. After the latest deaths, Donald Trump wrote that Iran would “pay for that killing many times over.” Vengeance was announced before the administration explained what another round of escalation was supposed to accomplish.

As an Air Force pilot, I understood that risk came with the mission. That never meant civilian leaders were entitled to make the risk disappear from public view. The people who serve do not devise a war’s political objectives, decide whether Congress should authorize it or determine when a mission has become strategically incoherent. They carry out those decisions. The least their government owes them is an honest accounting of the consequences.

The phrase “returned to duty” is especially useful to officials who want a war to appear cleaner than it is. Often it means only that a service member was judged able to resume work. In March, after news organizations pressed for fuller numbers, the Pentagon acknowledged that about 140 troops had been wounded during the first 10 days of the war, including eight who were severely injured. The initial public disclosures had focused only on the severely wounded. Many combat injuries that are not immediately life-threatening—traumatic brain injuries among them—can alter the rest of a person’s life.

We have seen Trump minimize those injuries before. After Iran fired ballistic missiles at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq in January 2020, his administration initially said no Americans had been hurt. The count eventually rose to 110, most of them suffering traumatic brain injuries. Trump dismissed the injuries as “headaches” and said he did not consider them very serious.

That episode should have taught the Pentagon that early minimization creates its own strategic damage. Instead, the habit has become institutional. Under Pete Hegseth, reporters have faced extraordinary restrictions inside the Pentagon. Major news organizations surrendered their credentials rather than accept rules that threatened ordinary newsgathering. A federal judge later ruled that portions of the policy violated the rights of reporters, yet the department continued restricting access.

A Pentagon that treats scrutiny as hostility will eventually lose the credibility it needs during a genuine emergency. That loss cannot be repaired by a patriotic video, an angry social-media post or a secretary declaring that casualties will stiffen American resolve. Credibility accumulates through disclosures that are often inconvenient to the people in charge. It disappears when every unwelcome fact is treated as aid to the enemy.

The Vietnam-era “credibility gap” did not begin with one spectacular lie. It widened as official optimism repeatedly failed to match what soldiers, reporters and eventually the public could see. Body counts became measures of progress. Internal doubts remained hidden while presidents and generals described success. When the Pentagon Papers exposed the distance between private assessments and public claims, Hannah Arendt wrote that the credibility gap had “opened up into an abyss.” Her concern was not limited to the deception of the public. Image-making could become so powerful that decision-makers themselves lost contact with the facts.

That is the more subtle danger of sanitizing casualty reports. The deception can travel inward. When injuries are classified as minor, attacks go unmentioned and damaged aircraft vanish from public briefings, leaders may begin making decisions inside the same edited reality they have constructed for voters. A government that cannot admit what the enemy has done will have trouble judging what the enemy can still do.

Trump has made lying and incompetence central to his method of governance. He inflates victories, erases setbacks and attacks anyone who supplies unflattering accounts. Hegseth has brought that political culture into an institution whose effectiveness depends on accurate information moving upward, especially when it contradicts what commanders hoped to hear. Militaries fail when subordinates learn that bad news is unwelcome. Democracies fail when the public receives only the news its leaders find useful.

The Pentagon does not need to publish real-time coordinates or private medical records. It should release regular aggregate casualty figures and explain major attacks after the immediate operational risk has passed. It should restore routine briefings where professional reporters can test official claims. Congress should demand those practices when Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine testify. Members who praise the troops but decline to ask what happened to them are performing gratitude, not oversight.

Pvt. Gonzales graduated from high school last year. First Lt. Feehan will be promoted posthumously and awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Their names entered the public record because death cannot be described as a minor injury followed by a return to duty.

The wounded deserve to be seen before their injuries become impossible to hide. The first obligation of a government at war is to tell its citizens what the war is costing.

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