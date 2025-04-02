Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Greg's avatar
Greg
Apr 2, 2025

I waffle back and forth on whether he is following some perverted script, or just incredibly uninformed and incompetent. Maybe both, which is really scary.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
Apr 2, 2025

The betrayal of NATO partners alone should earn him a prison sentence.

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