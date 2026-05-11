Video discussion for paid subscribers follows article

You’ve probably seen the clips, even if you weren’t looking for them. They surface in your feed, get passed around in group chats, get stitched and remixed until they feel like background noise.

A guy who calls himself “Chud the Builder” walks around in public, shouting racial slurs — including the N-word — at strangers, trying to bait somebody, anybody, into a reaction he can monetize. Another character who goes by “Clavicular” livestreams himself as a self-described “looksmaxxer,” roaming around trying to approach women on the street, turning their discomfort into content for an audience of young men he is quietly teaching to see other human beings as props.

Around those two spins a whole orbit of MAGA-flavored streamers running the same play: provoke a stranger, get them on camera, and the instant anyone pushes back — a shove, a raised voice, a hand near the lens — pivot on a dime to “I’m calling the police,” “I’m pressing charges,” “I’ll see you in court,” “my lawyer will be in touch.”

I want to talk about what this actually is. Because I think a lot of people see these clips and feel something curdle in their stomach and can’t quite name it. I can name it. It’s cowardice dressed up as content. And it is doing real damage.

Let me be plain. This isn’t free speech. It isn’t journalism. It isn’t edgy comedy or “just asking questions.” It’s a grift, and the grift has a specific shape.

The shape is this: you go out in public, you do something deliberately humiliating or threatening or dehumanizing to another person, you film it, and then you use the legal and police systems — the very systems this movement claims to despise — as a shield the moment your target shows the slightest bit of human reaction. The provocateur gets to play the victim. The actual victim gets a cop called on them, or a lawsuit filed against them, or both. And tens of thousands of teenage boys watch it happen and learn a lesson that will deform them for the rest of their lives.

The lesson is: cruelty is funny, women are targets, minorities are punchlines, and if anybody objects, you have the state on your side.

This is destroying a generation

I don’t say that lightly. I’m a parent. I talk to a lot of parents. I get emails from mothers whose 14-year-old sons have gone from playing baseball and talking about girls to sitting in a dark room watching this stuff for six hours a night and laughing in a way that doesn’t sound like laughter anymore.

This content is engineered to be addictive in the same way slot machines are engineered. The dopamine hit of watching somebody else get humiliated is enormous, and it scales. You start with one streamer harassing a barista. A month later you’re watching guys scream slurs in subway cars and you’re laughing because the editing is good and the music drop is funny.

And what does it produce, at the end of it? It produces young men who genuinely cannot tell the difference between courage and cruelty. Who think being “based” means having the guts to say something ugly to a woman in a Target parking lot. Who think confrontation is the same thing as strength.

It is not the same thing. It has never been the same thing. The men I served with overseas — the ones I’d actually call brave — would have been physically embarrassed for these guys. Bravery is what you do when the camera is off. This is the opposite of that.

Here’s the big part.

Watch what happens in those clips the moment the target starts to push back. The streamer doesn’t square up. The streamer doesn’t stand on principle. The streamer doesn’t even hold the line on whatever ugly thing they just said. They reach for a phone and they say the magic words: “I’m calling the cops.” “You just assaulted me on camera.” “My lawyer will be in touch.”

That is the tell. That is the entire game, exposed in one move.

If you actually believed in the strength you were performing — if you actually thought the slur or the leer or the confrontation was a brave act — you would own it. You would take whatever came next. You wouldn’t run behind the badge of an institution your whole brand is built on hating.

The lawsuit-and-law-enforcement pivot is the ultimate confession of weakness. It is the moment the costume slips. It says, in plain language, I am not strong enough to stand behind my own words for ten seconds without an armed agent of the state arriving to protect me.

That’s not strength. That’s not toughness. That’s a small man with a phone and a lawyer on retainer.

And it goes all the way to the top

This isn’t just streamers in parking lots. This is the operating system of the whole movement now, and it runs from the bottom of the ladder all the way to the top of it.

Donald Trump has spent his entire public life threatening to sue people. Reporters. Networks. Pollsters. Companies that won’t put his face on a magazine cover. Women who described what he did to them. He has sued, threatened to sue, or demanded the Justice Department prosecute his political opponents and even his former staffers more times than anyone can count. He has openly mused about using federal law enforcement against critics, comedians, satirists — and yes, against members of his own former party who refused to lie for him.

The man who built a brand on the word “strong” runs to the courthouse and the prosecutor’s office every single time somebody embarrasses him.

That’s not strength. That is the same move the streamer in the Target parking lot is making. The exact same move. Provoke, get pushback, then call in the lawyers and the cops. The scale is different. The play is identical.

Here’s what makes this especially painful for those of us who used to be Republicans in good standing.

The party I joined was the party that screamed — correctly, in many cases — about “lawfare.” About the criminalization of politics. About prosecutorial overreach. About frivolous lawsuits clogging the courts. The GOP I knew talked constantly about personal responsibility, about taking your lumps, about not running to mommy government every time life got hard. Tort reform used to be a Republican rallying cry.

Now the entire movement is one long lawsuit. Now the model citizen is a guy who screams at a stranger and immediately dials 911. Now the leader of the party threatens to sue or jail anybody who makes him look bad.

I don’t say this to score points. I say it because it matters that we name the inversion clearly. The people who told you for forty years that the left was weaponizing the courts have, in the space of a decade, become the most litigious, police-summoning political movement in modern American history. They didn’t oppose lawfare. They envied it. And the moment they got near power, they picked it up and swung it harder than anyone they ever accused.

I know this piece sounds bleak. It is bleak. I’m not going to pretend otherwise. A generation of young men is being marinated in this stuff right now, and we are going to be living with the consequences for a long time.

But I want to tell you why I am, somehow, still hopeful.

Every cultural sickness this country has gone through has eventually produced its own immune response. The excesses of the 1920s gave us the seriousness of the 1930s and 40s. The cruelty of segregation gave us the moral clarity of the civil rights movement. The cynicism of Watergate gave us a generation of public servants who actually believed in the institutions again. The pendulum is real, and it swings because human beings, in the aggregate, eventually get tired of being lied to and demeaned.

I think we are closer to the snap-back than people realize.

I talk to young men who are quietly disgusted by what they are being offered. They don’t want to be Chud the Builder. They don’t want to be the looksmaxxer. They can feel that the streamer in the parking lot is small, even when the algorithm is telling them he’s a hero. They want lives that mean something. They want to be brave in the real sense — to build things, to protect people, to be loved by someone who actually knows them. They are out there. They are paying attention. And they are not impressed.

When the counter-reaction comes, and it will come, it will not look like another political movement. It will look like a quiet, generational decision that cruelty isn’t cool anymore. That calling the cops on someone you provoked isn’t tough — it’s pathetic. That a man who sues everyone who hurts his feelings is not a strong man. That the loudest guy in the room, the one with the camera and the slur and the lawyer’s number saved in his favorites, is exactly what he looks like: afraid.

The bullies always think they’re winning, right up until the day they aren’t. That day is closer than they think.

And when it comes, history will remember which of us stood up early and named this thing for what it was.

I intend to be on that list. I hope you’ll be on it with me.

Share

Video discussion for paid subscribers: