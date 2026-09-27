Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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GaGigi's avatar
GaGigi
2h

Great story! Made me proud and angry in equal measure.

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
2h

I agree, the fact that they had to race to make it happen before their funding got cut is just more evidence of the anti-science efforts, among other things, of this administration.

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