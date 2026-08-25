Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
5h

Mr. Kinzinger, I have to ask, what do you think Trump's goal is here? He is destroying decades of trust and cooperation. I am a Canadian ex-patriate and have friends and family who still live up there. To call them angry and feeling betrayed would be a major understatement. The damage that is being done will take a very long time to repair..............if it can ever be repaired.

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Jude's avatar
Jude
4h

Excellent essay, Adam. I'd sure love to see it in The Guardian or WaPo or the NYT.

As for the situation.... What an unhinged, simple-minded fool Trump is. He's the GOAT destroyer of the country.

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