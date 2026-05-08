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The Virginia Supreme Court struck down the state’s redistricting map today, and if your timeline looks anything like mine, it’s already a five-alarm fire. People are dunking, people are catastrophizing, and somewhere a pundit is filing a take about how this changes everything.

So before we get into the actual analysis, let me say this first: take a breath. It’s going to be an annoying day on social media. That’s okay. The work doesn’t change.

Now, let’s talk about what this actually means — and what it doesn’t.

Here’s something you’re going to hear a lot today that I want to push back on immediately: the right will claim that this ruling, and the broader wave of redistricting happening across Southern states to dilute Black political power, was somehow caused by Virginia. That it was a response to the Virgina vote, and so… “F around and find out.” Don’t buy it for a second.

The gerrymandering happening in Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina — that was happening regardless. They were just waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision, map in hand. Those maps were drawn with the explicit intent of cracking and packing Black voters out of political relevance. The architects of those plans didn’t need Virginia to give them permission or inspiration. They had a playbook, they had the legislatures, and they had the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act as their green light. Virginia is one data point in a much longer and more deliberate project.

The right will try to take credit for a strategy that predates this ruling. Don’t let them rewrite the timeline.

That Said — Yes, There’s a Structural Problem

Honesty requires acknowledging the real thing here: there is now a clearer structural advantage for Republicans heading into the election. Let’s not minimize that. Redistricting is a force multiplier. Maps drawn to suppress competition tend to do exactly that.

What does this mean practically? The Senate map doesn’t change — that math remains what it is, and Democrats have a tough but winnable cycle ahead. But the House gets harder. Taking the majority was already going to require a strong cycle. Now, it likely requires a wave. Not impossible — wave elections happen, and the conditions for one are arguably building — but the margin for error just got thinner.

Eyes open. Plans adjusted.

Here’s what I keep coming back to, and what I think gets lost in the doom-scrolling: structural disadvantages are not the same as insurmountable ones. The way you overcome gerrymandered maps is not to outsmart them on paper. It’s to make them irrelevant by volume.

This is the moment for Democrats to recommit — seriously, not rhetorically — to the old art of persuasion. That means welcoming people in. That means making the coalition as wide as possible. That means talking to voters who didn’t vote for you last time, or the time before that, rather than assuming they’re permanent losses. Every percentage point of increased turnout in a gerrymandered district is a direct counter to the map.

A pro-democracy coalition is not a niche coalition. It is, by definition, a majoritarian one. But you have to actually go build it. That means showing up. It means having a message that speaks to people’s material lives. It means not treating persuadable voters like lost causes.

The maps want Democrats to fight in a smaller box. The answer is to refuse to fight in the box at all.

One More Thing to Watch

There’s a dynamic worth flagging that has nothing to do with redistricting but will shape everything: at some point — probably before November — the conflict with Iran will wind down. Gas prices will fall. And Donald Trump will stand at a podium and tell you he solved a crisis he created. He’ll say it was the greatest diplomatic achievement in American history. Half the country will nod along.

That moment is coming. It will feel like the air going out of the room. Be ready for it, because the answer to it is not outrage. The answer is a clear-eyed reminder of who created the conditions in the first place — and a coalition strong enough that the credit-taking lands with a thud.

Today is annoying. Tomorrow, the work continues. The House is harder but winnable. The path runs through persuasion, through coalition-building, through making the Democratic tent genuinely big. Not aspirationally big — actually big.

Take a deep breath. Take a walk. Then get back to it.

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