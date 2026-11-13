Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Karen's avatar
Karen
12h

The current batch of Dems are weak, especially the minority leader, Jeffries! He should have been prepared for these dirty tricks. I hope the newly elected House members are paying attention and elect someone stronger as the majority Leader. No more playing nice.

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Gwendolyn Mccarty's avatar
Gwendolyn Mccarty
12h

For God’s sake, Jeffries, get it together. The dirty Republicans are wiping the floor with you.

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