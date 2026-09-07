Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Alyce Bergbower's avatar
Alyce Bergbower
7hEdited

What a great essay Adam! This message needs to be heard throughout our country and especially through our halls of each state and federal congress, agency, organization, department, and boardroom.

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mike mcaleese's avatar
mike mcaleese
7h

Thank you Adam.

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