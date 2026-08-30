Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Jeni's avatar
Jeni
2h

In a world full of Donalds, be a Dolly.

RIP, Queen.

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Suzanne Urban Ryan's avatar
Suzanne Urban Ryan
2h

Thank you such a beautiful tribute. I am crying, yet again, with tears of gratitude for Dolly. The beautiful soul who valued connections and knew the joy of gratitude herself. Thanks, Adam, for posting. Gratitude for all you do, too!

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