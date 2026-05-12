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I get the emails every day. The DMs. The conversations after speeches. People are exhausted, and a lot of you are scared. The redistricting fight has been ugly, and it deserves to be called what it is: a deliberate, coordinated effort by Republican legislatures across the South to erase Black congressional districts and rig the next decade of representation before a single vote is cast. That is a structural threat to our democracy, and I won’t pretend otherwise. We are going to be fighting that battle in courts and in statehouses for a long time.

But I want to be very clear about something, because the doom is starting to drown out the data:

On this election — November 2026 — the numbers say wave.

Let me run through where we actually are, because the gap between the mood online and the mood in the data is enormous right now.

Trump’s job approval has fallen to roughly 40% overall (that’s the generous number) — and on the issue voters care most about, it is in a freefall. His approval on the economy is sitting at 30%, a career low. On inflation specifically, only 25% approve of how he is handling it. 61% of Americans say the economy is getting worse, the largest share since 2022. And in a CNN poll just out this month, 77% of Americans — including a majority of Republicans — say Trump’s policies have raised the cost of living in their own community.

That is not a poll. That is a verdict.

Democrats now lead the generic congressional ballot, and on the central issues — cost of living, the middle class, inflation — voters trust Democrats more than the GOP. The history is on our side too: the president’s party has lost an average of 28 House seats in modern midterms. Republicans are defending a razor-thin majority. Prediction markets are pricing the House flip at around 78% for Democrats, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball, which is about as sober as it gets, now gives Democrats a strong chance to take it back.

This is what a wave looks like before it crests.

Why the House Matters More Than People Realize

A Democratic House is not just a number on a scoreboard. It is the difference between continued silence and finally — finally — sunlight.

Right now, the corruption is happening in broad daylight and nobody with subpoena power is doing a thing about it. Self-dealing. Foreign money. Pardons traded like party favors. Cabinet officials operating without any meaningful oversight. The agencies hollowed out from within. A Democratic House means hearings. Real ones. Documents. Witnesses under oath. The kind of accountability the Founders designed Congress to provide, and that the current majority has abandoned entirely.

I served on the January 6th Committee. I know what oversight can do when people in power take the job seriously. We need that gavel back.

The Real Question Is the Senate

The Senate is the harder fight, and it is the one that will tell us how big this wave really is. Democrats need a net gain of four seats. Here is the map:

Maine. Susan Collins is the most vulnerable Republican incumbent in the country. Polling is tight but good.

North Carolina. Open seat. Roy Cooper — popular two-term governor — against Trump-endorsed Michael Whatley. Toss-up across every major rater. Cooper is exactly the kind of candidate who wins in a state like this in an environment like this.

Georgia and Michigan. These are the must-holds. If Democrats lose either, the math to 51 stops working. Both are tough, both are winnable, and both are where the DSCC will be pouring resources.

The reach states. Ohio, Iowa, Alaska, Texas, New Hampshire. In a normal year, most of these are out of reach. In a wave year, two or three of them come into play — and we only need a couple to break right. In Nebraska, Independent candidate Dan Osborn is 4 points ahead of the incumbent.

If Democrats take the Senate, Trump loses the ability to confirm another judge for the next two years. Every cabinet vacancy gets a real vote. Every reckless nominee gets stopped at the door. The damage of the next two years gets contained instead of compounded. That is the stakes.

Stay in the Fight

I know the summer feels long. I know watching the redistricting maps roll out feels like watching a slow-motion theft. The structural problems are real, and we will keep fighting them.

But November is closer than it feels. The economy is not going to get better between now and then. Trump’s numbers are not going to magically recover. The wave is forming — you can see it in every poll, in every special election result, in every town hall where Republican members are getting booed in their own districts.

Keep showing up. Keep registering voters. Keep donating where you can. Talk to your neighbors — especially the quiet ones who voted for him and now regret it. They exist, and there are millions of them.

The summer will go fast. November will be here before you know it.

And we are going to win.

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