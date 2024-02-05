Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Schubert Haas's avatar
Sally Schubert Haas
Feb 5, 2024

Could it be that Putin has Trump in his pocket, thus Trump is adamant about not giving aid to Ukraine? I think that is highly likely, and very scary for the future of democracy.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
Feb 5, 2024

A distinct lack of maturity runs through the Republican Party and American society. The immature follow the most immature person, who calls the shots. He idolizes Putin, Kim, Xi, and wants people to move when he says move. So many in the House move because he said to.

I have been here since Truman and when there was a threat in any part of the world, the American military made a move. This is the first and only time that much of the Congress and a disgraced former President are on the side of America's enemies.

Reply
Share
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture