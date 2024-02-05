The latest bill coming from the Senate is a step in the right direction. In a divided government, in divided times, the Constitution allows and even encourages compromise. In fact, the Constitution itself is a compromise. The founders realized that politics is messy, and there needed to be mechanisms in place to force different sides to grow up and govern, despite their base instincts. However, they didn’t account for unserious people who were more interested in FoxNews hits and churning anger than serious governing. How could they? They purchased our Republic in blood, they likely hoped no one would piss it away so easily at the alter of fame.

When I read long news articles, I am always annoyed by the parts that, right about here, go into the long and historic backstory about how we got to this moment- from the tanking of the Ukraine funding bill- to today. We already know this, I’m not going to waste your time. I do want to point out some glaring problems, however. Back in the fall, the GOP made an unholy alliance with the Pro-Putin caucus to reject Ukraine funding to tie it to border security. I knew immediately what this was, because I’ve seen it so many times…it was an obvious ruse that would kill Ukraine. Everytime the far right pretends to be willing to accept something they don’t like in exchange for something they do, they move goalposts when the deal is reached. I’m not exaggerating…EVERY TIME. And the “normals” continue to be walked over, trampled, and humiliated because they are unwilling to fight back, lest they be named in front of the Congregation of Foxnews, and forced to repent. It’s better to hide your sin of sanity than show it.

In private with the lobby class or the groups of constituents that come to their office asking for support for Ukraine, they will exhort their “hard work behind the scenes” and “optimism” that a deal gets done, all while refusing to take the stand that could guarantee they change the trajectory of history for the better. In secret they hope a border deal is negotiated to allow them to declare a victory to the base and soothe their conscience on Ukraine. Except when a deal is done, it is never enough. And a choice must be made…fight or flee. Always with these survivors, flee wins out. That’s how they survive.

How to guarantee Ukraine gets a vote on the floor of the house? Easy, and it’s a unique moment that seemingly God himself tailor made for this exact decision: only 3 or so members of the GOP need to commit to voting against EVERY rule (which governs debate on the floor) or bill to come to the floor, no exception, unless and until the funding bill for Ukraine is presented for an up or down vote. This would paralyze the house and, I guarantee you, would force leadership to act. It would even give cover to the Speaker to do it under duress, and this bill would pass.

Why don’t they? Simple…they will be highlighted on right wing twitter, Fox, and the other varieties of insane media. That is a lot of pressure. Besides, primaries are around the corner. What about those who are not running again? Well, there are two basic reasons they won’t: 1) being outside of the tribe and a target of your own people is quite uncomfortable. 2) do you want to lobby your fellow members when you are out? Well you better not highlight yourself and make them mad, lest they reject your meeting.

Only a few times a century does the House find itself so closely divided, where just a few members can wield the power of Senators in stopping floor action to force an outcome. I would argue that never has that opportunity fallen at a moment of such peril in the world, where the brave actions of a few could quite literally change the trajectory of America, Ukraine, and the free world.

We ask young men and women to give their life for freedom. We see heroes in Ukraine fighting in the trenches, and yet we have cowards unwilling to give their job to change history. How can these people condemn the armed forces for not hitting their recruiting numbers when they are unwilling to show what sacrifice means? Its no wonder young people today don’t understand the concept when their leaders show none.

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