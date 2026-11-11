Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Jane Arth's avatar
Jane Arth
34m

Thank you Adam for upholding honesty and decency. My sincere appreciation on this Veterans Day.

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Scoopie's avatar
Scoopie
22m

This is an incredible synopsis, Adam!

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