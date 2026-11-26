Hey everyone, Happy Thanksgiving! I hope your day is full of family, food, and football. That’s what this holiday is supposed to be about, and it’s what I want to talk about today.

It’s kind of hard to believe, but today is our twelfth Thanksgiving since Donald Trump announced he was running for president. He’s worked his way into just about every part of our lives since then.

Unfortunately, that includes family gatherings and holidays, which we only get so many of. One study found that after the 2016 election, families who’d voted differently cut Thanksgiving dinner short by about half an hour. Add that up across the country and it comes to tens of millions of hours that American families should’ve spent together but didn’t. They ate, and they left.

Every family is different, but there’s no denying that holidays have felt heavier since he showed up in our politics. We went from not even knowing how some of our relatives voted to avoiding them because of it.

But things feel different this year, and I’m thankful for that. I hope it means this is the year we take the day back.

A Day Made for a Divided Country

It was October of 1863, just months after Gettysburg. The country was two and a half years into a war that had already cost hundreds of thousands of lives. And Lincoln picked that moment to ask Americans to do something that must have sounded strange. He asked them to be thankful.

His proclamation doesn’t pretend 1863 was a good year. It calls the war one of “unequalled magnitude and severity,” and it asks for the wounds of the nation to be healed.

Then it goes through what the country still had to be thankful for. It talks about “fruitful fields and healthful skies.” The harvest had come in. The country was still growing. It was as bad a year as we’ve ever had, and he still found plenty to be thankful for.

The idea for a national Thanksgiving came from a magazine editor named Sarah Josepha Hale. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, she also wrote “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” Hale believed the country needed one day that everybody shared, and she spent seventeen years writing to presidents about it.

Lincoln was the one who finally listened, and the first national Thanksgiving was held that year on Thursday, November 26.

That’s where Thanksgiving comes from. It came out of the hardest stretch we’ve ever had, and it was meant for a country that couldn’t agree on much else.

If Americans could find something to be thankful for back then, we can find it now.

The Weight at the Table

You only get so many Thanksgivings. I think about that more now that I have a son and my hair is a little more grey every year. The people around that table aren’t going to be there forever, and the kids aren’t going to stay little.

These are some of the most precious days a family gets. And for eleven years, Donald Trump found a way into them.

We all grew up with a relative who couldn’t help himself. He’d get going about politics, somebody would roll their eyes and pass the potatoes, and that was the end of it.

But once Trump came into the picture, everything changed. The one relative with opinions turned into the whole table. By the time you sat down, you already knew where everybody stood. And it was exhausting.

Some families argued and some went quiet. Either way, it changed what the holidays felt like. And a holiday built around being thankful turned into a day a lot of us were just thankful to get through.

Something Lifted

We’ve lived in the shadow of Trump for over a decade. That reign of influence is coming to an end, and the start of its decline was the 2026 midterms.

Three weeks ago, voters took the House and the Senate away from his party. For the first time since 2015, we’re starting to see the end of his hold on our politics. I felt something lift that week, and I don’t think I was alone. It was like breathing out after holding it in for years.

That election gave me a lot to be thankful for.

I’m thankful we had a free and fair election. It wasn’t too long ago that I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to write that sentence. But the votes were counted, and the country’s answer was too loud to ignore.

I’m thankful for the election workers and volunteers who sat at polling places from sunrise until after dark. It takes courage to do that job these days, and hundreds of thousands of our neighbors did it with a smile.

I’m thankful for the candidates who took a leap of faith and decided to run. It’s not easy to put your name on a ballot, and many of these folks jumped into races that looked impossible to win. A lot of them won anyway.

And I’m thankful for the voters, the ones who showed up and the ones who made sure their friends and neighbors did too. None of this happens without you.

Put it all together, and you get millions of people who weren’t ready to give up on this country. And I’m proud to be a part of it.

This Year Is Different

I can feel the difference this week, and I’d bet a lot of you feel it too. The weight has started to come off, and the country is beginning to heal.

He’s still the president, and he will be for two more years. But Lincoln didn’t wait for the war to end before he asked people to come together and be thankful. We don’t have to wait either.

So today is ours to take back, and it starts at your own table. The goal was never to win the argument at Thanksgiving. The goal is to get him out of the room.

That’s what taking the day back looks like. It’s family, food, and football, the way it’s supposed to be. It’s being thankful for the people in the room while they’re still in it.

And I am thankful. I’m thankful for my family and for this country. I’m thankful for every one of you who supports my work and keeps me going. And I’m thankful that after eleven years, this day feels like ours again.

We’re taking today off from the show, and I hope you take it off too. Go be with your family, and I’ll see you next week.

Happy Thanksgiving.

— Adam

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