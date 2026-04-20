Adam Kinzinger

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Marsh Galloway's avatar
Marsh Galloway
8h

This question is in regard to the grifted $400-million aircraft that is being retrofitted as an Air Force One.

As retrofitting may or not be completed by the time the president leaves office, will the aircraft go through a de-mil process removing advanced avionics, communications and defensive systems before it is turned over to the Trump Library? As we know he plans to use it as his personal plane when he leaves office and that it could be an intelligence gold mine to adversaries, is there a plan to handle the obvious security issues with this and what might be a good guesstimate of the cost. Additionally, if our government was functioning properly, what would have been the proper procedure to have shut this process down? Congress?

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Joan Bailey's avatar
Joan Bailey
8h

What happens to NATO if the orange turd pulls out of alliance and can Congress prevent or negate such a move?

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