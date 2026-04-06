Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Nancy Voltmer's avatar
Nancy Voltmer
17h

When the secretary of defense fires generals and other military personnel, does that mean they have to exit the service or can they remain in another position and collect pay?

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Julie Shippey's avatar
Julie Shippey
17h

Do you think presidents should have the right to sit in on SCOTUS proceedings? It seems like an intimidation tactic from a weak man to me. Thoughts?

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