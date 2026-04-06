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Paid Subscriber Edition for the Week of 4/6/2026
We’re back at it with another Ask Me Anything! Throw your questions below in the comments. Iran continues to dominate headlines, but feel free to include whatever is top of mind for you. Paid subscribers can drop their questions in the comments section and I will respond later this week!
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When the secretary of defense fires generals and other military personnel, does that mean they have to exit the service or can they remain in another position and collect pay?
Do you think presidents should have the right to sit in on SCOTUS proceedings? It seems like an intimidation tactic from a weak man to me. Thoughts?