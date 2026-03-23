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We’re back at it with another Ask Me Anything! Keep the questions about Iran and Ukraine coming, along with other topics that have your head spinning. Paid subscribers can drop their questions in the comments section and I will respond later this week!
Join the fight against authoritarianism and become part of the Kinzinger Community.
Have you been in contact with Mark Kelly of AZ to be on a ticket with him for the executive office of the United States?
You previously said Trump shouldn’t be removed from office. What would be the implications of doing such and what are your reasons to keep him as president?