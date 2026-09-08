Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Adam Kinzinger
3h

Another point...Trump will forgive anyone, once. But they know you can never cross him a second time. Thats how he builds a loyal cult...people who cross him feel grateful for being welcomed back, but then know they have to stay within the lines. Creates absolute obedience.

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Sandra Gregerman's avatar
Sandra Gregerman
4h

Thank you for doing this hard and critical work. I am as my husband says , a hopeless lefty liberal, who has the utmost respect for you and I read you everyday… your son has every reason to be grateful to have you as his father

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