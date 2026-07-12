Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Marie Henry's avatar
Marie Henry
1h

Thank you Adam. Won’t you please consider running for president? You are exactly who and what we need.❤️

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Ilene Bilenky's avatar
Ilene Bilenky
1h

Good eulogy, thank you.

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