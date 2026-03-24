Save The Date: Weekly Live Politics Debrief
Paid subscribers can join me TODAY at 4pm ET/3pm CT
Mark your calendar: our weekly Live Politics Debrief for paid subscribers is TODAY 3/24 at 4:00EST/3:00CST.
Other than marking your calendar, there’s nothing you need to do ahead of time. You’ll get a notification from Substack or an email when I go Live. You’ll be able to join live, weigh in, and hear my thoughts directly and in real time.
If you’re a paid member, I am so grateful for your support.
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, I would be honored to have you as part of our community.
It’s a lonely fight out there. Join the Kinzinger Community to find other Americans who give a damn about the future of their country.
Adam: first time subscriber/long time fan here! Ty for your continuing commitment to expose drümpf's lawlessness & corruption. I posted the message below once in an unlocked comment section, but this is my first chance to be a first comment so I'm re-posting with hope you'll see:
I finally watched The Last Republican and all I can say is 🤯. You're a true patriot, an American hero for the history books; it's hard to wrap my brain around the courage your actions on the j6 committee took. btw: I'm planning to use the film as part of my magamom reprogramming project. only in the last few months has the situation becomes so overtly fascist that I'm finally getting her to listen without arguing, and there's much unlearning of Faux Noos propaganda to be done. The Last Republican will perfectly lay the groundwork she needs, and all the better that it's from the pov of a politician she would've aligned with, adored, and even voted for had the opportunity presented itself.
I hope you'll consider running for office again in the future, once we've reclaimed our democracy. You're a truly amazing & honorable public servant, and I thank you on behalf of all. See you in the chat this afternoon! 🙏🏻💙🇺🇸‼️
EDIT: it occurred to my link fairy🧚🏽♂️ to share the free streaming version of The Last Republican for anyone who hasn't seen it yet, highly recommended use of an hour & a half of your time! A special slice of history that should not be forgotten: https://youtu.be/HmL_2PKL9o4?si=bQpVVwU0x9tVl0Uf
I’m a paid subscriber that thoroughly enjoy your knowledgeable insights on what’s going on! I’m just really getting mentally and physically exhausted from all the stupidity going on in government with the PPOTUS and have to give myself mental breaks!! 😜