Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Alex Amonette's avatar
Alex Amonette
7h

Good morning! I just want to share this outstanding post from Timothy Snyder - https://snyder.substack.com/p/on-superpower-suicide?r=kv2jk&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email It's a "must read" to help us all think about next steps to reclaim our democracy and make it stronger and more just so we never go through this nightmare again.

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igor isa🤘⚧️'s avatar
igor isa🤘⚧️
5hEdited

ADAM: so Senator Kelly is new ish to substack, you should really have him on a stream. I posted the following on the amazing article he wrote this morning, and lots of folks seem to agree: "I do hope the whispers that you are planning to run for pres in 2028 are true. lots of subscribers of Adam Kinzinger seem to enjoy putting your 2 names together, and the general consensus is that such an across-the-aisle dream team would motivate a wide spectrum of voters. just saying! 🤘❤️‍🔥👨🏻‍🚀🌊🇺🇸‼️"

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