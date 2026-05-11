Save The Date: Live Politics Debrief TODAY
Paid subscribers can join me this afternoon at 4:30pm ET/3:30pm CT
Mark your calendar: our Live Politics Debrief for paid subscribers is TODAY 5/11 at 4:30EST/3:30CST.
Other than marking your calendar, there’s nothing you need to do ahead of time. You’ll get a notification from Substack or an email when I go Live. You’ll be able to join live, weigh in, and hear my thoughts directly and in real time.
I’m grateful that you’re part of the community. Looking forward to talking tomorrow.
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Good morning! I just want to share this outstanding post from Timothy Snyder - https://snyder.substack.com/p/on-superpower-suicide?r=kv2jk&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email It's a "must read" to help us all think about next steps to reclaim our democracy and make it stronger and more just so we never go through this nightmare again.
ADAM: so Senator Kelly is new ish to substack, you should really have him on a stream. I posted the following on the amazing article he wrote this morning, and lots of folks seem to agree: "I do hope the whispers that you are planning to run for pres in 2028 are true. lots of subscribers of Adam Kinzinger seem to enjoy putting your 2 names together, and the general consensus is that such an across-the-aisle dream team would motivate a wide spectrum of voters. just saying! 🤘❤️🔥👨🏻🚀🌊🇺🇸‼️"