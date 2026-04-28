Save The Date: Live Politics Debrief
Paid subscribers can join me WEDNESDAY at 4:30pm ET/3:30pm CT
Mark your calendar: our Live Politics Debrief for paid subscribers is WEDNESDAY 4/29 at 4:30EST/3:30CST.
Other than marking your calendar, there’s nothing you need to do ahead of time. You’ll get a notification from Substack or an email when I go Live. You’ll be able to join live, weigh in, and hear my thoughts directly and in real time.
I’m grateful that you’re part of the community. Looking forward to talking soon.
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Would appreciate your thoughts: is there any way to push back effectively and publicly on the narrative that the US has changed sides in the Ukraine war? It is clear that Trump is on Putin‘s side, always has been and always will be. But I personally detest Putin, support, Ukraine, and have no intention of changing sides. Unfortunately, most of our (former) allies now see the US as a traitor that is actively collaborating with Russia against Ukraine.
I'm a Canadian and anxious to get informed