Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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David McKay's avatar
David McKay
3h

Would appreciate your thoughts: is there any way to push back effectively and publicly on the narrative that the US has changed sides in the Ukraine war? It is clear that Trump is on Putin‘s side, always has been and always will be. But I personally detest Putin, support, Ukraine, and have no intention of changing sides. Unfortunately, most of our (former) allies now see the US as a traitor that is actively collaborating with Russia against Ukraine.

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Patty Buckley's avatar
Patty Buckley
3h

I'm a Canadian and anxious to get informed

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