Mark your calendar: our Live Politics Debrief for paid subscribers is WEDNESDAY 4/29 at 4:30EST/3:30CST.

Other than marking your calendar, there’s nothing you need to do ahead of time. You’ll get a notification from Substack or an email when I go Live. You’ll be able to join live, weigh in, and hear my thoughts directly and in real time.

I’m grateful that you’re part of the community. Looking forward to talking soon.

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