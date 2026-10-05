Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
7h

You can manipulate the record, but you cannot change the truth of what happened—or the lives it changed. That is why authoritarian governments so often try to control history: because a population that remembers is harder to deceive.

History belongs to the people who lived it, suffered it, fought it, and survived it. No politician, administration, or government gets to retroactively decide what is true.

Erasing history does not make the past disappear. It makes the attempt to erase it part of history, too.

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Steve Sutton's avatar
Steve Sutton
7h

What in the hell is wrong with these people? There is something really rotten in the Republican core. So really sad to see what has happen to "The Grand Ole Party".

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