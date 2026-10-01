Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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DavD's avatar
DavD
6h

I am not a religious man. But this response was beautifully written. And restores my faith, in humanity.

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Julie Dokell Cogan's avatar
Julie Dokell Cogan
6h

Everyone knows what Hegseth is…a poor excuse for a man. Lots of noise and no substance.

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