Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kari's avatar
Kari
1hEdited

(Shaking my head in disgust…..). The grift keeps going on and on and on and on and on and on……

Republicans, when are you going to stand up to Trump?

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Alyce Bergbower's avatar
Alyce Bergbower
1h

It is also proving over and over again what a low life con man he is, a grifter to the end!!

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