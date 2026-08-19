Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
1h

There was a huge upheaval in Butler County, PA. A seat held for 30 years by the Rs turned blue in a special election! WHOO-HOOOO!

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LGH's avatar
LGH
1h

I live on a country road heading out of town, and my neighbor to the south has had an acre-sized Trump banner across his field for nearly the last 10 years. Last week, the sign disappeared. Maybe it finally fell apart ;-D

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