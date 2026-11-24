Jason Miller’s political capital is making him rich off violations to journalism ethics.

NOTE: Reminder, you can get 25% off a paid subscription, our biggest deal of the year, through Black Friday. Paid subscribers get access to exclusive content, support the mission, and keep the majority of my work free for those who can’t afford to pay.

Get 25% off forever

Hey everyone, I am writing you today about an outrageous story of corruption and the death of journalistic ethics. And I’m ticked off about it.

The mainstream media outlet knowns as Semafor was caught paying Trump lackey Jason Miller $100,000 to help book guests for its World Economy summit, where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke. Semafor won’t say which guests he brought in.

During the time Miller and at least one other MAGA luminary, Kellyanne Conway, were on payroll, Semafor made exactly ZERO disclosures of these contracts in their journalism covering these individuals or those booked at their events. After these revelations, Semafor quietly updated at least 11 articles and newsletters.

Here’s the ugly truth: during Trump’s rise to power in 2024 and the first 18 months of his administration, the mainstream media, desperate for access, left their journalistic standards at the door.

Once Trump won, corporate media raced to hire key MAGA voices, and some billionaires even decided to buy whole outlets and change their coverage to be more friendly to the administration.

Frankly, it’s all rotten and a huge part of why the country has ended up where it is today.

Let me be clear about one thing: not one penny of my money or your subscriptions would ever go to someone associated with Donald Trump. No matter how big this Substack gets, I will never exchange my commitment to our democracy for access.

I don’t answer to this administration, corporate bosses, or political donors. I answer to YOU, the readers and viewers who show up here every day. You’re why I can do this work full time. That’s why I’ve decided to offer the single biggest discount of the year – 25% off – to those who have wanted to become paid subscribers but have been waiting for the right time. Becoming a paid subscriber is the best way to support my independent journalism and support my fight for accountability.

Get 25% off forever

And the problem doesn’t stop at Semafor or CBS. MAGA influencers are being paid handsomely to push messages that require no disclosure. They could be receiving payment from MAGA-aligned nonprofits or it could be foreign governments paying them.

You’ve probably heard of Laura Loomer. She’s a conspiracy theorist who has gained Trump’s ear and is close with the inner circle. The Washington Post found $60,000 across four payments to her company. Sources said she charged $3,000 to $5,000 per X post, without disclosing it to her 1.9 million followers. And that’s just what we were able to find. There’s obviously much more out there.

In fact, MAGA influencer Benny Johnson and others in his orbit were paid over $10 million by the Russian government. They claimed to not know who was paying them, but they also sure didn’t ask too many questions about the big dollars being dropped in their bank accounts.

Source: NPR

It’s opaque, grimy, and needs to be addressed by regulators.

Look, I don’t have all the answers on how we save this country. But I do know that what we are doing here is making a difference and that voters just resoundingly rejected Donald Trump and the GOP. And that’s a good thing.

But we are not out of the woods yet. Donald Trump has two more years as president and nothing to lose. I was always taught that a cornered animal is more vicious and dangerous than ever. And I believe we will see an onslaught of lawlessness and retribution from this president before his term is finally over.

That’s why, in the face of these failures of journalism and oversight, I am promising you today that I will redouble my efforts to hold this administration accountable, no matter how many times the investigate, sue, or attack me.

I have big plans to bring you even more from this Substack next year. And they are only possible because so many of you support this work. That’s all I can say for now, but stay tuned. More to come soon.

Until then, keep fighting the good fight.

—Adam

Share