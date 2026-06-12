Hey everyone! Just a quick message, in one hour I will have a live with Shaun Pinner, a former British soldier turned Ukrainian fighter, who was captured and tortured by Russia at the beginning of the war. Now he is working to get the message out about the great things Ukraine is doing, and the realities of the war. He is the author of the book that I’ve read twice, Live, Fight, Survive

He will join us from Ukraine, where he lives.

Adam