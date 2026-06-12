Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kbmc's avatar
Kbmc
5h

Turns out the link is in an email sent yesterday saying 4pm but I clicked on it and it's actually going on now....11 am.

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Jane Strong's avatar
Jane Strong
5h

Can’t find you…..?

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