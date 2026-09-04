Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Sue Dalling's avatar
Sue Dalling
1h

When his mouth is open he is lying. I would not waste time even talking about him.

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McTeel's avatar
McTeel
1h

JD is a JACKASS.

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