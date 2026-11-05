Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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ShayMichele's avatar
ShayMichele
5h

He also defended that horrific ad that Vivek Ramaswamy put out and acted shocked why everyone was appalled. 🤢😡 I can't stop seeing that! And treated Zelenskyy like an a** that first time he came to the white house ... Some things you can't just forget. Lame duck vice president!

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Allan L’Etoile's avatar
Allan L’Etoile
5h

Dems should, first, before doing anything else, set the example and send the message that they hold themselves accountable: propose and pass a bill banning stock trading by Congress and the President. Dare “Republicans” to oppose the bill, and Trump to veto it. We, the People, will witness.

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