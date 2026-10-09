Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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jean kirchner's avatar
jean kirchner
7h

Facts matter. Words matter. Lives matter. Politicians do not matter. They are a dime a dozen and have no idea of their worth, which is limited on a daily basis when they don’t do their actual jobs - serving The People.

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Sally S's avatar
Sally S
7h

Stand strong USA 🇺🇸 and vote!

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