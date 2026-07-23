Introducing: Astronaut Terry Virts

Hey all! Many of you know Terry Virts, who writes at Substack Down To Earth With Terry Virts.



If you don’t know him, beyond being an astronaut, he’s a great American and someone I’m proud to call a friend.



But I also want you to get to know him because Terry is also going to be popping up around this Substack a bit more in the future. Terry has graciously agreed to fill in for me on the daily news show when I am on the road and unable to record.

This community is simply too special for me not to do everything I can to bring you the best, every single day, and Terry is going to be part of that moving forward.



In this interview, we discuss his run for office as a Democrat in Texas, his passion for Ukraine, and the problem with the in-your-face corruption of this administration.

Hope you enjoy, and welcome to the team Terry!