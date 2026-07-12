Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Meredith Heffner's avatar
Meredith Heffner
19m

Thank you Adam for giving credit where credit is due. I didn’t see this anywhere on the news.

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
18m

Thank you for writing and sharing about these heroes. Leadership with a capital "L."

Enjoy your Sunday.

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