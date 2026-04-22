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Yes, I, Adam Kinzinger, was redistricted twice. And I hated every minute of it.

So before anyone accuses me of cheering this on from some comfortable partisan sideline, let me be clear: I know what it feels like to have the map drawn out from under your feet. I know what it feels like to watch the district you represented, fought for, and lived in get carved up by people playing political games. It is ugly. It is demoralizing. And if I had my way, every state in this country would hand redistricting over to an independent commission and call it a day.

But here’s the thing — what happened to me happened in the normal decade-end redistricting cycle. That’s the process. You don’t love it, but it’s the rules of the road. Every ten years, after the census, the maps get redrawn. That’s how the game has been played for as long as any of us have been alive.

That is not what is happening now. And that is not what happened in Virginia yesterday.

Texas Fired the First Shot

Let’s be honest about the timeline, because the people losing their minds on social media today are conveniently pretending it starts this week.

Texas fired the first shot. Mid-decade, unprompted, out of cycle, Republicans in Texas tore up a perfectly legal map and redrew it as a naked power grab. Not because the population shifted. Not because a court ordered it. Not because the census said so. They did it because they could, and because they thought no one would push back.

That was the shot. Everything that has happened since is the answer.

Virginia passing its redistricting law yesterday is not the opening move. It is the return fire. And anyone telling you otherwise is either lying to you or hasn’t been paying attention. On top of that, Virginia put it up for a popular vote, they didn’t ram it through a legislature.

And yes — I appeared in commercials supporting the Virginia redistricting effort, and I was proud to do it. Proud. I’ll say that on the record, on camera, in print, anywhere anyone wants to hear it. Because after what Texas did, standing on the sidelines and quoting high-minded principles at the people trying to fight back would have been cowardice dressed up as virtue. I’d rather be in the ad.

The GOP Social Media Meltdown

If you’ve been anywhere near X, Truth Social, or Facebook in the last twenty-four hours, you’ve seen it. Republicans are absolutely losing it. Clutching pearls. Screaming about democracy. Warning about the precedent. Demanding the courts step in. Calling it illegitimate. Calling it tyranny.

The same people. The same accounts. The same politicians. The ones who cheered Texas. The ones who laughed about it. The ones who bragged about the map on cable news and said out loud that it was about power, not principle.

Now suddenly they’ve found religion on fair districts.

The hypocrisy is not subtle. It is not layered. It is not something you need a political science degree to spot. It is sitting right there on the surface of every furious quote-tweet — the same mouths that celebrated the punch are now crying about the counterpunch.

They Bet on Democrats Playing Fair. They Bet Wrong.

Here’s what I think actually happened, and what nobody on the right wants to say out loud:

The GOP looked at the Democratic Party, saw a coalition that has spent years preaching the gospel of fair maps, independent commissions, and good-government reform, and made a strategic bet. They bet that Democrats would keep playing by the old rules even after Republicans stopped.

They bet that Democrats believed in fair districting so deeply, so religiously, that they wouldn’t retaliate — even when hit first. They bet that the principle would handcuff the party. They were going to gerrymander their way to a majority and dare Democrats to do anything about it, knowing that “doing something about it” meant violating the very principle Democrats had been championing.

It was, honestly, a shrewd read. For a minute.

Because it turns out there’s a limit. It turns out that when you punch someone in the face and tell them the rules say they can’t punch back, eventually they’re going to decide the rules are already broken.

Virginia decided the rules were already broken. So did California. Other states are deciding the same thing. And the Republicans who started this are now learning, in real time, that their entire strategy rested on the assumption that their opponents would never, ever fight back.

The Street Rules of Battle

There’s a simple principle here that every kid who ever grew up on a playground understands.

Don’t start the fight.

But if you start the fight — if you throw the first punch, if you swing first, if you decide the rules don’t apply to you — then the rules are out the door for everyone. You don’t get to swing, connect, and then call a timeout when your opponent winds up. You don’t get to claim the high ground after you’ve burned it down. You don’t get to demand civility from the person whose nose you just broke.

That’s not how any of this works. That’s not how fights work. That’s not how politics works. That’s not how history works.

The GOP threw the punch in Texas. They are now furious that Virginia punched back. And they want the rest of us to pretend the fight started when the second fist flew, not the first.

I’m not pretending. I’m not going to let anyone else pretend either.

Where This Goes From Here

I’ll say this plainly, because I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: I would rather live in a country where no state gerrymanders. I would rather every map in America be drawn by a commission that doesn’t care which party benefits. I would rather we lower the temperature, not raise it.

But unilateral disarmament is not a strategy. It’s a surrender. And asking one party to hold to principles the other party has openly abandoned is not fairness — it’s just handing the keys over.

Virginia did what it had to do. The next state will do what it has to do. And the path back to sanity, to fair maps, to independent commissions, runs through Republicans recognizing that the game they started is one they are going to lose before it ends.

Until then, the rules are what they are. The ones they wrote. The ones they’re now mad about.

You don’t get to throw the first punch and cry when they hit back.

That’s the street. That’s the rule. And it applies to politics whether the GOP likes it or not.

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