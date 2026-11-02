Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kathy Sims's avatar
Kathy Sims
2h

Thank you Adam for everything you've done for this country and continue to do!! Grateful for your insights and calming effect on the events we're living through.

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Jeanne B's avatar
Jeanne B
2h

Thank you for this beautiful recounting of what it feels like to be a candidate. And also thank you for continuing your work albeit in a different way that you ever imagined.

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